Details On Rumored Plan For Travis Scott Wrestling in WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Travis Scott has become physically involved in multiple WWE matches now and is reportedly training at Booker T’s school to wrestle. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are indeed plans for Scott to wrestle in WWE at some point. The proposed idea was for Scott to team with John Cena in a tag match. Their opponents have not been decided, except that Bad Bunny is believed to be one of them. Bunny’s partner would be someone “on the level of Cena”. Whether that’s his Wrestlemania opponent Cody Rhodes or someone else remains to be seen.