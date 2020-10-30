wrestling / News
Details on Stephanie McMahon’s Expanded Role in WWE
October 29, 2020 | Posted by
Stephanie McMahon has some new responsibilities in WWE, as revealed in the Q3 earnings call on Thursday. Vince McMahon said during the financial results call that McMahon, who has been serving as Chief Brand Officer, had new responsibilities within the company.
PWInsider reports that McMahon is now responsible for Global Sales and Partnerships within WWE. That includes overseeing sponsorships and other corporate relationships. John Brody was previously in charge of those responsibilities and is still with WWE but now reports to Vince McMahon. Stephanie took over the responsibilities in August, according to the report.
More Trending Stories
- EC3 Says WWE Stole Raw Underground Idea From Him, Sent Character Pitch to WWE The Day He Got Released
- Matt Sydal Says Officials Weren’t Sure Shooting Star Press/RKO Spot Was Possible, Recalls Orton’s Reaction
- Arn Anderson On Scott Hall’s Legacy In Wrestling, Working With Brock Lesnar Early In His WWE Career
- The Young Bucks Discuss How the Sky Is the Limit for Their Merchandise, What They Would Not Want Branded for Them