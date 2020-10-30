Details on Stephanie McMahon’s Expanded Role in WWE

Stephanie McMahon has some new responsibilities in WWE, as revealed in the Q3 earnings call on Thursday. Vince McMahon said during the financial results call that McMahon, who has been serving as Chief Brand Officer, had new responsibilities within the company.

PWInsider reports that McMahon is now responsible for Global Sales and Partnerships within WWE. That includes overseeing sponsorships and other corporate relationships. John Brody was previously in charge of those responsibilities and is still with WWE but now reports to Vince McMahon. Stephanie took over the responsibilities in August, according to the report.