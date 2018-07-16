Details on Wrestling Content at San Diego Comic-Con – Asuka Funko! Pop, WWE Panel, More

– San Diego Comic-Con is this coming weekend, and there will be several wrestling-related appearances and events. PWInsider has collected the following schedule of panels and appearances, as well as some exclusive merchandise you can pick up while there (all times are PT):

PANELS

* Thursday 7/19 at 11:15 AM – WWE Mattel Panel in Room 6A featuring WWE Champion AJ Styles, Matt Hardy, Zack Ryder, Curt Hawkins, Cathy Kelley and more to be announced. Promotional material for the panel notes, “The WWE Elite Squad invades San Diego Comic-Con! Elite Squad members Zack Ryderand Curt Hawkins will be joined by Matt Hardy and a surprise superstar or two, along with the Mattel team, for this collector panel moderated by WWE correspondent Cathy Kelley. Get the scoop on the hottest new Mattel WWE action figures!”

* Thursday 7/19 at 1 PM – “Strange Bedfellows – Wrestling & Comics” in Room 29AB – “Some have called the spectacle of pro wrestling “a comic book come to life.” That is not so far from the truth. From the heroics of Hulk Hogan to the anti-heroics of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin and the villainy of Ric Flair, this panel explores the parallels in character development and storyline advancement between these forms. Featuring Rik Offenberger (First Comics News), Francis Szyskowski (The Massacre Twins), Scott Lost (The 2nd Shift), Michael Kingston (Headlocked), Kevin Kleinrock (Masked Republic), Flobo Boyce (Legacy), and Anthony Ray Bench (Film Threat). Moderated by Joshua Waldrop (Red Guerrilla Media).”

APPEARANCES:

* Headlocked Comics will host Rey Mysterio, Jerry Lawler, Lita, Psicosis and Joey Ryan at their booth (#1901). Psicosis will be appearing on Thursday 7/19. Jerry Lawler, Rey Mysterio & Amy “Lita” Dumas will be appearing on Friday 7/20. Saturday 7/21, Headlocked will feature Lawler and Dumas. Lawler and Joey Ryan will appear on Sunday 7/22.

* WWE star Becky Lynch will be signing at BOOM!’s booth (#2229) to promote the WWE comic book series. Time and day to be announced.

EXCLUSIVES:

* Funko has an exclusive Asuka Pop! Vinyl doll at the event:

SDCC Exclusive Asuka Pop Vinyl https://t.co/enDC3Q8NTI pic.twitter.com/mcGJ6TDo11 — Funko Pop Nerds (@FunkoPopNerds) July 13, 2018

We’ve always tried to create a positive experience for wrestling fans at comic cons…in particular, SDCC. We hope that y’all dig what we’ve put together this year and that you’ll come nerd out with us! #SDCC18 #SDCC2018 pic.twitter.com/eNI4rkrgab — Headlocked @SDCC Booth 1901 (@HeadlockedComic) July 3, 2018