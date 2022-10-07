Devlyn Macabre On Her Experience in AEW, Working With AEW’s Coaches

Independent talent Devlyn Macabre spent some time in AEW, and she recently touched on her experience there. Macabre worked two tapings earlier this year and appeared on the May 17th and June 21st episodes of AEW Dark, and she spoke with PW Mania for a new interview. The site sent along a couple of highlights that you can check out below:

On her time in AEW: “It was also a very nerve-wracking feeling competing there. That was a goal of mine for this year. Three months into the year I got the email and freaked out because I was so excited. I was super scared, but everyone was super nice and the coaches were great too. One of my coaches, Jay Lethal, was also there that day. Overall, it was a great experience. I learned a lot about being in a television company and the TV aspect of it. It was definitely a great learning experience.”

On working with AEW’s coaches: “They’re very helpful. I learned a lot from them. I’m green and newer and they’re some of the best in the world, so they taught me a lot and helped me to put together a moveset and character.”

On her future plans: “I will be going to Europe. I’m going to Amsterdam, Germany, and Manchester. I will be training, getting better, learning about different walks of life, and just progressing my wrestling ability. I’m a big adventurer, so I think getting out there will be good. After that, I’d love to go to Japan, as well as go train in Mexico for a little bit as well.”