Devon ‘Hannibal’ Nicholson Sued Over December 2021 Stabbing Incident

Devon ‘Hannibal’ Nicholson has been hit with a lawsuit from the referee who he infamously stabbed during a December 2021 match. As you may recall, Nicholson drew the ire of the wrestling community for the December 11th, 2021 incident at a World Class Revolution show in which he allegedly stabbed the referee with a spike, legitimately busting him open in a spot that went “way beyond” what was initially planned. The referee, real name Pablo Fraga, was supposed to blade but Nicholson was allegedly not happy with the amount of blood showing and jabbed the spike into Fraga’s forehead multiple times.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Fraga has sued Nicholson as well as World Class Revolution over the incident. In the lawsuit, Fraga says he lost consciousness and there was no medical staff on site so he was rushed to the hospital where he was given seven scalp staples for lacerations. Fraga says that he is continuing to suffer effects from the incident including headaches, memory loss, depression and physical scarring.

While Bostic (the parent company of World Class Revolution) disavowed Nicholson after the incident and banned him from future events, Fraga alleges that Nicholson should never have been allowed to perform. The suit says the company was negligent, citing Nicholson’s “known propensity for violence” per the report as well as an allegation that Nicholson was seen by others carrying a beer and stumbling before the match. Fraga is seeking at least $250,000 for physical pain, mental anguish and lost wages.

Nicholson was arrested on a separate incident in August of 2022 of assaulting a woman. There’s no word on where that case stands.