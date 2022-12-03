wrestling / News

Dexter Lumis Appears at WWE NXT Live Event, Reunites With Indi Hartwell

December 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Dexter Lumis Indi Hartwell Image Credit: WWE

– Fresh off his win over The Miz on WWE Raw and earning a contract, Dexter Lumis made a surprise appearance at last night’s WWE NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida. He also reunited with his onscreen wife, Indi Hartwell, at the event.

You can view some clips of the InDex reunion below:

Dexter Lumis, Indi Hartwell, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

