Dexter Lumis Appears at WWE NXT Live Event, Reunites With Indi Hartwell
December 3, 2022 | Posted by
– Fresh off his win over The Miz on WWE Raw and earning a contract, Dexter Lumis made a surprise appearance at last night’s WWE NXT live event in Jacksonville, Florida. He also reunited with his onscreen wife, Indi Hartwell, at the event.
You can view some clips of the InDex reunion below:
IN-DEX!!! @indi_hartwell @WWENXT #NXTJacksonville #Reunion pic.twitter.com/LLxEbSbCuO
— PeokeyG (@TArmstrongpg) December 3, 2022
