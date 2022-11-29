wrestling / News

Dexter Lumis Beats The Miz, Earns Contract On WWE Raw

November 28, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dexter Lumis has earned his WWE contract with a win over The Miz on this week’s Raw. Lumis beat Miz on tonight’s show after weeks of feuding with the A-Lister, earning his way back onto the WWE roster. Lumis also got the money that Miz owed him for pretending to stalk Miz, which he proceeded to give out to children at ringside.

Lumis made his return to WWE in August after being released in April. He has not been a part of the roster in storyline until now.

