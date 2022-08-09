wrestling / News
Dexter Lumis Makes WWE Return on Raw, Hauled Off By Authorities
Dexter Lumis is the latest WWE alumnus to make his return in the Triple H era, showing up on Raw to be hauled off from ringside by authorities. Lumis appeared on tonight’s show in the audience following the main event of AJ Styles vs. The Miz.
Earlier in the evening, during backstage segments there were damaged cars in the background. Then during an segment with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai a group of police rushed by them. We then saw after the main event segment that Lumis was being arrested and taken away from the ringside area. You can see those segments below.
Lumis was previously in NXT, where he was in a relationship storyline with Indi Hartwell. He was released from WWE as part of an NXT round of cuts in April. In case there is any remote question as to whether this isn’t the case and is some kind of weird shoot situation, PWInsider has confirmed that Lumis is back with the company.
The @FightOwensFight you remember is BACK!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tDlTowc0HI
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022
What is going on in the #WWERaw parking lot?! pic.twitter.com/DcqylqXd2J
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022
Looks like #WWERaw had an unexpected visitor…. 👀 pic.twitter.com/iPqxXNF02u
— WWE (@WWE) August 9, 2022
Dexy?! #WWERaw #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/zmwydoV3Dn
— Stu Bennett (@StuBennett) August 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Karrion Kross and Scarlett Now Listed On WWE Internal Roster, Update On Creative Plans
- Eric Bischoff Comments On WWE’s Transition Away From The Former McMahon Administration
- More On Vince McMahon Following Retirement, If He Has Any Involvement With WWE, Status of John Laurinaitis
- Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara Are Now Married, Nikki ASH Was One Of The Bridesmaids (Pics)