Dexter Lumis Makes WWE Return on Raw, Hauled Off By Authorities

Dexter Lumis is the latest WWE alumnus to make his return in the Triple H era, showing up on Raw to be hauled off from ringside by authorities. Lumis appeared on tonight’s show in the audience following the main event of AJ Styles vs. The Miz.

Earlier in the evening, during backstage segments there were damaged cars in the background. Then during an segment with Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai a group of police rushed by them. We then saw after the main event segment that Lumis was being arrested and taken away from the ringside area. You can see those segments below.

Lumis was previously in NXT, where he was in a relationship storyline with Indi Hartwell. He was released from WWE as part of an NXT round of cuts in April. In case there is any remote question as to whether this isn’t the case and is some kind of weird shoot situation, PWInsider has confirmed that Lumis is back with the company.