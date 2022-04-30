WWE News: Dexter Lumis Shares Video After Release, WWE Stars Appear at NFL Draft

– The former Dexter Lumis posted a video reacting to his release from WWE. As you can see below, Lumis — who was among those released by WWE on Friday, posted a short video of himself standing in front of a painting of Vince McMahon, in which he turns to the camera and offers a thumbs up:

– PWInsider reports that Titus O’Neil, Gable Steveson, and Baron Corbin appeared at the NFL Draft on Friday. O’Neil announced the 57th pick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, which was Luke Goedeke. Steveson revealed the Vikings’ pick at #59 in Ed Ingram, and Baron Corbin announced one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ two second round picks.