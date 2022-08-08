Join 411’s Live WWE Raw Coverage

Keep Refreshing For The Latest WWE Raw Results

Hey there everyone, Winfree tagging in for Tony again but the big man should be back next week. Tonight we’ve got a few things to take care of as the Triple H era begins taking shape. First we’ll be starting the tournament to crown new women’s tag team champions (the only real question here is if Sasha and Naomi show up as a team or crash the party of the eventual winners), second we’ve got the United States title up for grabs when Bobby Lashley tries to defend against Ciampa. Ciampa turned in a solid performance last week in two different matches to earn this shot at the gold. Also Finn Balor takes on Rey Mysterio, with the Edge factor looming large as that issue continues to take shape. Last week Bianca Belair started a feud with Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Iyo Sky that devolved into a big schmoz as the trio of heels are trying to make general waves. Riddle was out of action last week, but could easily be back now to continue his growing feud with Seth Rollins especially seeing as Rollins will be in action against Angelo Dawkins. There’s all that, and potentially more, but we’ve got 3 hours to fill so let’s get to the action.

First up is a recap of Bianca Belair taking on Iyo Sky from last week and the overall budding feud between Belair and the group of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and Sky.

Commentary welcomes us to the broadcast and runs down the expected card for tonight. They also announce the tournament brackets for the women’s tag team titles, tonight we’ll get Dana Brooke and Tamina taking on Dakota Kai and Iyo Sky.

Up first here comes Bayley, Sky, and Dakota. The trio head to the ring and Bayley gets a mic. Actually they’ve all got mics, Bayley says they’re excited to see the dumb faces of the fans. They don’t want to be here, but the fans need them. The fans came to see what they’ll do to try and save this uninspired division. Bayley asks if we really enjoy watching Becky Lynch play dress up every week, or enjoy cheering for that “champion” Bianca Belair. Belair would be nothing without Bayley. Well last week they made a statement, taking care of Becky’s shoulder then bringing the fighting spirit out of the locker room. They’re going to bring back what’s been missing. Sky says the hunger has been missing. The fans deserve a hungry women’s division. Bayley knows everyone is lost without her, and tonight she’s got a question for all of the idiots out there. How is Bayley the only one to realize what a lethal weapon Iyo Sky is? How is she the only one who realized the benefits of bringing in Dakota Sky. She corrects herself but that’s a funny slip. Dakota interjects now and calms Bayley down, saying she doesn’t have to explain anything else to the fans. Tonight Dakota and Sky will show them everything when they win their match tonight. Alexa Bliss is here to interrupt things, she’s followed by Asuka and Bianca Belair and that trio heads to the ring. Our trio of faces have mics as well. Bliss doesn’t want them to get ahead of themselves, because even if Dakota and Sky win tonight they’ll have to face Bliss and Asuka sooner rather than later. Belair says she’s not finished with Sky yet, she wants to finish what they started last week but since there’s three on either side they can handle this fair and square. Bayley expected this, and instead of tonight how about a three on three match at Clash at the Castle. Everyone’s amenable to that, then Belair jumps Bayley and we get a brawl. Belair and Bayley wind up in the crowd as various officials show up to try and get control over the brawl. Eventually Bliss jumps from the barricade onto the pile of everyone else as more officials show up to battle for control as we head to break. Not a bad segment but it felt a little flat to me, Bayley wound up rambling a bit and I’m not sure Dakota or Sky added much. Still, it could have been worse and it did keep this issue front and center.

We come back, and here comes Seth Rollins for his match.

Match #1: Seth Rollins vs. Angelo Dawkins w/ Montez Ford

They circle then tie up, Rollins grabs a side headlock then kicks Dawkins in the gut and goes for the Stomp but Dawkins avoids it. Another tie up, this time Dawkins grabs the headlock then they hit the ropes and Dawkins lands a drop kick. Now Dawkins goes after the arm of Rollins before hitting the ropes again and landing a jumping elbow. Rollins heads out of the ring to regain himself, and Ford starts mocking him which allows Dawkins to blindside Rollins with a Pounce over the announce table and send us to break.

Rollins is working an arm as we come back, Dawkins tries to fight out with strikes but eats a Flatliner into the corner. Ford is trying to hype up Dawkins, Rollins kicks him because he can and Ford grabs a chair then heads into the ring. The ref takes issue with all of this and tosses the chair then ejects Ford from ringside. Dawkins then clotheslines Rollins out of the ring and hits a dive onto him. Back in the ring Dawkins with a pump handle suplex then some corner offense and The Silencer for a 2 count. Rollins with an O’Connor Roll, that gets 2 then he hits his rolling elbow to the back of the head but Dawkins avoids a Stomp, avoids another Stomp then hits the Sky High for a near fall. Rollins rolls out of the ring to recover, Dawkins follows him looking for another Pounce but Rollins avoids him and Dawkins runs into the ring steps. Back in the ring they trade counters before Rollins hits a Pedigree to win.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Seth Rollins won

Rating: 2.5 stars

A bit too slow and predictable to break the average barrier, this wasn’t a star making performance from Dawkins or anything and I’m curious how much more time we’ll be treading water with this.

Post match Rollins hits a Stomp, that draws out Ford to chase him away.

We get a video recap of Edge and Judgement Day and what happened last week. The Mysterios are in the back with Rey talking with Dominik, Edge walks up and apologizes for things going sideways last week. He didn’t mean to Spear Dom. Dominik says they’re cool then shoves him. Rey tries to talk his son down and brings up his history with Edge, and Dominik objects to Rey siding with Edge over him. Rey follows Dominik to talk with him as we head to break.

As we come back we get a recap of Ciampa’s matches last week to earn a US title shot. Kevin Patrick then interviews Miz and Ciampa in the back. Miz objects to Kevin using the word phenomenal in his question to Ciampa, then says Ciampa had the last laugh despite that. Ciampa says you can believe in him. Harley Race believed in Ciampa and trained him, made him the man he is today. Race passed away about 3 years ago, and Ciampa is dedicating his win tonight to The King Harley Race. With Race above and the Miz at his back, tonight will be his moment. Bobby Lashley is going to feel Ciampa’s sacrifice tonight, and will realize that he’s already lost. Ciampa’s a decent promo and this worked well enough.

Ezekiel is in the ring for his match, and here comes Kevin Owens, who slips on the ring steps.

Match #2: Ezekiel vs. Kevin Owens

Owens jumps Ezekiel at the bell and starts stomping him in the corner. They head to the floor and Owens slams Ezekiel into the ring post, then into the announce table a few times and powerbombs Ezekiel onto the apron. The ref checks on Ezekiel, who’s selling this like he broke a rib, and calls for help. Owens heads back into the ring and stares down at the hobbled body of Ezekiel. Medics show up with a backboard, Owens now starts laughing as he observes and we head to break.

OFFICIAL RESULT: Kevin Owens won via doctor stoppage

Rating: Cushaw. . . SQUASH

Well there’s another talent viewed completely differently between Vince and Trips.