Diamante Warns Toni Storm After Match With Kiera Hogan

– During tonight’s AEW Collision, Toni Storm defeated Kiera Hogan in a one-on-one match. During the match, Storm actually did a spot where she bit Hogan’s rear, and Diamante is not happy about it.

Diamante, Hogan’s real-life girlfriend, didn’t appreciate the move by Storm and suggested she might bite her back. She later commented on the spot and warned Toni Storm on social media.

Diamante wrote, “Count yo days Toni, it’s cheek for cheek round here! Better keep em covered! Imma get my bite back.” You can view her post below: