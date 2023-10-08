Sambus’ AEW Collision Review 10.07.23  

Hello and welcome to 411’s live coverage of AEW Collision! Tonight, we’ll be welcoming the newest member of the roster to Saturday nights, as Adam Copeland is scheduled to make an appearance later this evening. He’ll be responding to Christian Cage after the latter’s ‘choice’ words at the end of the Dynamite broadcast this past Wednesday.

It looks like we’ll have some in-ring goodness to tuck into as well, with Bryan Danielson going one-on-one with Kyle Fletcher, Eddie Kingston defending the ROH championship against Komander, and FTR putting the AEW tag team titles on the line against Starks & Big Bill. Hour 2 is up against the start of Fastlane, so they’re stacking the deck tonight. Bring it on!

Location: Salt Lake City, UT

Venue: Maverik Center

Commentators: Nigel McGuinness & Ian Riccaboni



Danielson says he’s in the ring with a 24 year old stud tonight, and he will teach him a lesson. Fletcher knows he has the biggest opportunity of his life, and he will show up. Starks & Bill will be the new tag team champs…THE guys, OUT. Kingston will bring the pain to Komander. FTR are banged up, but they don’t say no to a fight. Top Guys, out.

Opening credits.

Match One: [AEW Tag Team Championships] FTR (c) vs Ricky Starks & Big Bill

Starks with the hot start, attacking Dax as he hugs Wheeler. Satellite DDT gets a 2. Back body drop from Dax gets him back into the mix, but Big Bill tags in and takes Dax over the ropes to the outside. Big Bill heads out and chokeslams Wheeler through the announcer’s table! FTR are in rough shape. Bill back in the ring with Dax now, Dax avoids a splash and attempts a sharpshooter but Big Bill shakes him off and hits a big boot.

Chokeslam to Dax! He goes for a cover, but Starks demands he picks him up one more time. Another chokeslam! Starks asks for it one more time. ANOTHER chokeslam, Dax is out of it! Oh wow, Starks is demanding one more. Bill tags in Starks, Starks hits the assisted spear…1, 2, 3!!! My God we have NEW tag team champions at 4:45!

Your winners by pinfall and NEW AEW Tag Team Champions: Ricky Starks & Big Bill



Rating: **3/4 – This was barely more than a squash match, and felt shocking because of it. Starks and Bill pick up the tag belts with a decisive and dominant victory, although that is going to ruffle some feathers in terms of how FTR end their fantastic championship reign.



We barely have a moment to recover when Bryan Danielson’s music hits!

Match Two: Bryan Danielson vs Kyle Fletcher

Fletcher gets the upper hand from an early exchange. Kick to the back of Danielson to rub it in. Scoop slam from Fletcher, another kick to the back, Danielson is slowly getting riled up. Kitchen sink from Danielson cuts off Fletcher’s offense, and Dragon locks in the surfboard stretch. He pulls Kyle back and lays in some clubbing blows, then gets on top and continues the assault. Knee from Fletcher on the apron sends Danielson to the outside. Massive suicide dive from Fletcher but Dragon dodges, sending Kyle head and back first into the barricade, my GOD!!

Inside the ring, Kyle recovers and chops Bryan hard in the corner. More chops as Fletcher gestures to the crowd. Uppercut from Kyle, he is really holding his own here. A couple of scoop slams keep Kyle in control, but Danielson eventually escapes and gets a flying clothesline. Kyle gets to his knees and Dragon is there to unleash the Yes kicks. 1, 2, no.

Hurracanrana off the top from Danielson! Running boot in the corner, and again. But Fletcher back with a boot of his own, and nails a brain buster! 1, 2, Dragon kicks out! Huge shots from Fletcher in the corner now, Dragon flips over the buckles to avoid the attack. Fletcher went for an enziguri but Danielson ducks and Fletcher hits his leg on the turnbuckle. Danielson targets the legs now with hard kicks. Fletcher went for a superkick but Danielson gets an ankle lock applied! And then a German suplex gets 2 for Dragon!

They trade back elbows, but a Dragon suplex from Fletcher allows the Aussie Open member to get a brief breather. Leg lariat to Danieons, and a wrist clutch…but Dragon avoids it. Michinoku Driver from Kyle, 1, 2, no!!

Dragon sleeper from Fletcher, he swipes the legs and has it in deep!! Danielson makes the ropes. Kyle sits him on the top rope, and starts the hammer and anvil blows, then gets a reverse suplex into a Dragon Sleeper!! But Dragon rolls through into Zack Sabre Jr’s European clutch for the 3 count at 15:59.

Your winner by pinfall: Bryan Danielson

Rating: ***1/2 – Excellent showing from Kyle Fletcher here. I’m not sure I’d call it a star-making performance, but Fletcher showed he can go with the big guns. Really great back and forth stuff here, and I like Danielson using the clutch to win, presumably in a message to ZSJ. Maybe we won’t have to wait too long for that rematch!

Post-match, The Gates of Agony attack Danielson! But Claudio and Yuta arrive to go toe to toe. Big Swing attempt…but the Gates of Agony bail. The BCC stand tall as we head to commercial.

Tony Schiavone is with the new Tag Team Champions, Ricky Starks & Big Bill. Bill says they whooped the asses of the so-called ‘best tag team in the world’. Starks wants everyone to know that there will be no rematch for FTR. Bill & Starks are the real faces of Collision, they are the new top dogs around here. Top Dogs, out.

Match Three: Bullet Club Gold (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn w/ Jay White) vs Gran Metalik, Angelico, & Gravity (w/ Serpentico)

Gravity & Austin Gunn start things off, and Austin pretends to do the slo-mo thing until he smacks Gravity in the face. Handspring arm drag from Gravity and a wristlock from Gravity, before he tags in Metalik. Juice comes in now, avoids a handspring, but Slingblade bulldog connects for Metalik.

Angelico in, arm wring, and a tag to Gravity, who hits a diving stomp on the outstretched arm. Colten and Austin with quick tags now, targeting the back of Gravity. Juice avoids a moonsault from Gravity and smacks the others off the apron. Snot rocket on Gravity and a big knife edge chop, followed by the senton for 2. Juice nails some jabs before tagging in Austin Gunn. Austin hits some jabs of his own. Tag to Angelico, who takes the Gunns down with clotheslines.

Stepover deathlock from Angelico and an abdominal stretch to both Gunns! But Juice in and the Left Hand of God takes him out. Gravity goes for a springboard but slips on the ropes, and Juice capitalises, sending him into the barricades.

Metalk with a high cross body on both Gunns. Hurracanrana to Austin! But no, 3:10 to Yuma on Metalik! Juice with the swinging DDT gets the 1, 2, 3 at 9:32.

Your winners by pinfall: Bullet Club Gold

Rating: *** – Fun stuff here, although nothing terrible standout. Gravity botched badly on that dive towards the end, but apart from that this was decent. And hey, an Angelico sighting always bumps the star rating!

Jay White takes the mic. The whole gang is here, the Collision cowboys! They didn’t come empty handed this time, they brought some gold. They have MJF’s Triple B championship with them. White wants to lead by example. He is here with the World Championship…where is MJF? Is he with Adam Cole? White expected him to at least try to take it back. White also says a champion needs challengers…and White knows Hangman Page has challenged him. Next week, non-title, Eliminator match, Hangman Adam Page vs Jay White. And Max can sit back and take notes, because White does it better than you, and everybody knows it.

Nick Wayne talks about Darby Allin upping and leaving. He waited for Darby to reach out again, but it never happened. He was always in the shadow of Darby Allin. The best way to get back at him was to join his biggest enemy. Wayne knows that Cage is the father figure he’s always needed.

Back from the break, we recap the Christian Cage/Adam Copeland segment from Dynamite, which was fantastic for so many reasons. Copeland speaks later tonight, and wil face Luchasaurus on Title Tuesday this coming week!

Match Four: [AEW Trios Championships] The Acclaimed (Max Caster, Anthony Bowens & Daddy Ass) vs Iron Savages

Jack Jameson and Billy Gunn start this one off, but Jack takes control early, tagging in Bear. Bear gets tackled with a shoulder block, and Bowens tags in, scissoring Daddy Ass for the double team elbow drop. Bowens and Bear trade blows, Bronson in and lifts Bowens into a big throw, getting a cover for 2.

Bear with the splash on the outside until Caster intervenes. Boulder knocks Bowens down with a back elbow in the corner, tags in Bear, body slam to Bowens. Sits down on the chest for 2! Bowens kicks Jameson with a roundhouse but Boulder cuts him off, body slam again, and he takes out Billy Gunn on the apron. Boulder goes for a springboard moonsault, but misses!

Bowens makes the tag to Caster, who takes out everyone from the Iron Savages. Death Valley Driver from Caster to Bear and a superkick to Boulder. DVD to Boulder as well! Up top, crossbody to Jameson, 1, 2, no.

Caster battles on his own against the Savages, but they get a double spinebuster for 1, 2, kickout!! Boulder goes for a double suplex on Caster and Gunn, but they reverse and suplex Boulder themselves. They wishbone the legs of Boulder, and Bowens hits the Shiver Me Timbers. Bowens with the Arrival on Jameson, Mic Drop from Caster! 1, 2, 3. The champs retain at 9:09.

Your winners by pinfall and STILL AEW Trios Champions: The Acclaimed

Rating: **1/2 – Result never in question, but the Savages can provide a fun TV match.

Shane Taylor backstage talks about the Pretty Boy Killers, and what pisses him off is that people think Keith Lee is better than him. Keith Lee says that jealousy and over confidence will be his undoing, and tells him to run.

Match Four: ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm vs Kiera Hogan

Storm hands Hogan a script to begin…but Hogan tears it up. Clothesline from Storm to take her down! Crowd is firmly behind Toni. Slap from Hogan, tripped into the ropes, hip attack from Hogan and a thrust kick for 2.

Hair pull by Storm, and she throws Kiera by the hair across the ring. Tosses her again! Goes for a hip attack but Hogan avoids, and slaps Toni’s ass! Crossbody off the top for 2. Storm sends Hogan face first into the middle turnbuckle and now nails the hip attack, sending Hogan to the outside. Titty slap from Toni! And again, with Hogan bent back over the barricade. One more! Tony goes for a running chop but Hogan avoids, and unleashes more ‘gluteal’ slaps.

Storm climbs the buckles to pose and drops into a seated squat over Hogan, and follows up with a snap suplex. 1, 2, no. She drapes Hogan over the middle rope and drives the knees into the back. Kiera fights back with chops, and a dropkick from the middle rope, followed by a hip attack and a running baseball slide. 1, 2, no.

Sky High out of nowhere from Storm! 1, 2, kickout! Storm remonstrates with the referee and Hogan gets a roundhouse kick on her. Step up guillotine legdrop gets 2 for Hogan. Storm bites the ass of Hogan! Overhead toss followed by a hip attack against the buckles and a Storm Zero gets the pinfall at 8:27.

Your winner by pinfall: ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm



Rating: **3/4 – I like that Storm is totally running with this Timeless shtick, she is really coming into her own here. Less of a squash than I would have expected, especially when Storm needs dominant victories to help get the new character over, but Hogan still feels relaitvely fresh on AEW programming so it was no bad thing seeing a solid showing from her.



Renee Paquette is with Ruby Soho, wondering where Soho is left right now. Soho should have been facing Saraya, but she will be cheering Saraya on from ringside…oh but Renee says she’s been informed that Soho is actually banned from ringside. Soho says Saraya doesn’t need her, she is the most dominant force in this industry and she will prove it when Saraya beats Shida this Title Tuesday.

Match Five: [ROH World Championship] Eddie Kingston (c) vs Komander

Code of Honor adhered to as we begin. Double wristlock takeover from Komander, both men back to their feet. Komander goes for a springboard but Eddie shrugs him off and tosses him aside. Eddie to the outside, Komander goes for a dive but Kingston walks off. Back in the ring, Komander with an octopus hold, taking Eddie down to the mat, until he gets the ropes.

BIG chop from Kingston, and a clothesline in the corner, before an exploder suplex. He stomps the challenger down on the mat, locking in a side headlock. Suplex to Komander, and more stomps to keep the champion in control. Chops but Komander fights back…but receives a chop in the corner for his troubles. Front facelock by Eddie, grounding the challenger. Komander stands straight up after a series of chops. Spinning tornillo off the ropes catches Eddie for 2, followed by a running SSP for another 2!

Komander runs the apron and dives over the turnbuckle onto Eddie on the floor! Nice. 450 splash in the ring, 1, 2, NO! Back to the top rope for Komander but Eddie chops him down. Kingston joins him on the buckles, they trade strikes, Eddie goes for a superplex but Komander counters and gets a crossbody for 2.

Spinning Uranagi from Eddie gets 2. Lariat from the champion, 1, 2 no! Komander goes for a springboard, Eddie catches him but Komander transitions into a spinning DDT. La Mahistral cradle gets a 2. Up to their feet, BACKFIST out of nowhere! 1, 2, 3, and Eddie Kingston retains at 10:02.

Your winner by pinfall and STILL ROH World Champion: Eddie Kingston



Rating: *** – Solid defense from Eddie, with a few key hope spots from Komander. I like that this was set up from yesterday’s Rampage match, but Komander didn’t ever look especially close to winning, despite some decent nearfalls.



Announced for next week on Collision, Christian Cage will face the winner of Danielson/Strickland from this coming week’s Dynamite. YES!

We have a rare main event promo spot for the debuting Adam Copeland. And here comes the Rated R Superstar!

Copeland is all smiles still, and that reaction is what he wanted to hear. He sees JR at ringside…JR paid his college debts, and Copeland is forever in debt to him.

Things at Dynamite didn’t go according to Adam’s plan. He doesn’t get it, he’s confused…the whole idea was to team with Christian Cage. It sounds like a fairytale but it’s true…he’s standing here in an AEW ring after a heck of a lot of persistence after being told he could never do this again. Simiarly, Christian Cage was told he could never do it again either. When they talked about Copeland coming here, that was the idea, but then Cage started becoming colder.

Adam has said it before, he’ll say it again, Cage is a dick. But he’s his best friend. Copeland gets he’s in his ‘Bond villain’ phase. Nick Wayne is his hairless Persian cat he pets in his lap. Copeland is out here for answers. He wants to know what is going on. Christian Cage, can you get out here and tell Copeland what’s happening.

Cage appears on the screen. Cage says Adam thinks he calls the shots. As TNT champion, cage comes and goes as he pleases. His request for an answer, he’ll get it live on Dynamite this Tuesday. The big question is, will Copeland even make it to Tuesday?

The music of Luchasaurus hits and he comes out with Nick Wayne. Adam goes straight for Copeland, spear on the apron! Edgecution DDT to Wayne! (Nigel calls it the Copeacution, amazing). He sets him up for the spear but NO, Luchasaurus in to cut him off, nails Copeland with the Chokeslam. Extinction from behind plants Adam Copeland! Luchasaurus grabs two chairs and slides them in the ring. He seems to be thinking conchairto! But HERE COMES DARBY ALLIN.

Darby enters the ring behind Luchasaurus and nails him with a chair of his own. Darby is in the ring with Nick Wayne now, chair in hand. Dropkick from Wayne, Saurus in to whiplash Darby into the buckles. Luchasaurus grabs the arm of Darby with the brace on it. Wayne places his arm over a steel chair….CONCHAIRTO to the arm!! Allin’s arm has got to be broken in two. Nick Wayne and Luchasaurus stand tall over the fallen Darby Allin and Adam Copeland as we fade to black.