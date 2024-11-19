Diamond Dallas Page Recalls Seeing Cody Rhodes ‘Running The Show’ At All In 2018

Diamond Dallas Page recently recalled seeing Cody Rhodes running things backstage at the original All In event in 2018. The historic independent event was promoted by Rhodes and the Young Bucks, and DDP talked about his experiences at the event during a virtual signing for Highspots Superstore.

“You know what was so cool [at All In] was that Cody is back there, and he’s literally running the show, just like his old man,” Page recalled (per Fightful). “No one knew where it was going at that time. He was like I don’t know if I’ll ever get back to this spot ever again. I just want everybody to have fun.”

He continued, “It was so cool to have been there. To be able to see that and how much fun he had back there doing it, that’s something he may go on to do, I don’t know.”

The success of All In of course led to the creation of AEW, where Rhodes served as EVP alongside the the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega until he left the company in 2022 and returned to WWE.