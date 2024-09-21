– During a recent edition of Drinks With Johnny, WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) evaluated Triple H as head of creative for WWE and praised the booking of the product right now. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

DDP on Triple H booking WWE: “Because of the booking of Paul Levesque aka Triple H, man, I love that the guy who’s calling the shots in creative — and he’s got a great team around him as well, Michael PS Hayes being one of them, been there for thirty plus years — these guys know wrestling.”

On WWE’s current generation: “It’s a new generation. Some people go, ‘Oh, man, when you guys were doing it, it was real. This new sh*t…’ Hey, man, this new sh*t is amazing.”