Different Plans Lined Up For January’s NJPW Wrestle Kingdom

The latest edition of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there are multiple plans in place for NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 15 at the Tokyo Dome on January 4 and 5, 2020.

As of now, it’s unknown how many fans will be allowed inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When NJPW ran Jingu Stadium, only 5,000 were allowed in for an outdoor stadium. The Tokyo Dome is indoors, so it may be less than that. They are running two days again, likely due to how many matches are planned. NJPW has been trying to keep shows under three hours since the pandemic began. Attendance will likely be decided by the Japanese government and the Tokyo Dome based on how things are in January.

One of the big issues is whether or not outside and foreign talent can appear, such as IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley, for example. Gedo reportedly has plans depending on who can or can’t appear. With the talent that is staying in the country through the tag tournament finals, someone will go home and return on December 20 to quarantine for the Tokyo Dome, meaning they will be in quarantine on Christmas and New Year’s. Announcer Kevin Kelly, who is expected to attend live, will also be quarantined during the holidays.

The tentative main event, unless something major happens, would seem to be Tetsuya Naito vs. Kota Ibushi for the IGWP Heavyweight and Intercontinental titles. However both are defending their spots at Power Struggle, with Naito facing EVIL for the belts and Ibushi putting his title shot on the line against Jay White.