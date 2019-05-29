Director of Jon Moxley’s Prison Break Video Also Directed NJPW Teaser

– The man who directed Jon Moxley’s viral hit “prison break” video is also the person who directed the video revealing he was heading to NJPW in June. Wrestling Inc has confirmed that Nick Mondo directed the “Time’s Up” video teaser for New Japan, which announced that Moxley was set for their June 5th show.

Moxley noted during the Talk is Jericho episode that released today that Mondo directed the prison break video, which cost $8,000 and was filmed in L.A. during a two-day period when Moxley was still under WWE contract. You can see both videos below.