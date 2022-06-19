Disabled Fans Shares Experience of Meeting Will Ospreay at Meet & Greet Event

– A disabled wrestling fan, Niko Melendez, posted on his social media about an experience with IWGP US Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay that took place yesterday at a Warrior Wrestling meet and greet show at Logan Square Auditorium in Chicago, Illinois. You can read his account of how Will Ospreay and the Warrior Wrestling staff met him outside since his fan was riding in was unable to physically deploy its handicap ramp. You can read Niko Melendez’s account of the experience below:

“After driving nearly an hour and a 1/2 to the North side of Chicago on a Friday, dealing with brutal Chicago weekend traffic in the heat with no place to park or move because every sidewalk and street is just packed with people… Will is probably one of the best pro wrestlers if not human beings I’ve ever had an interaction with because I couldn’t physically deploy my ramp to get out of my van, him and the amazing Warrior Wrestling staff were kind enough to just meet me outside in the parking lot and talk for like 30 minutes and just shoot the sh*t about life and wrestling. He was even kind enough to get in my van so I could take a picture with him and signed a poster and my AEW Chicago hat. Plus we talked about the FORBIDDEN DOOR and how he is personally going to kick the s*** out of Orange Cassidy for me. Will & the entire Warrior Wrestling staff made everything about this day and experience worth it for both Ezra and I. Thank you guys so much. Forever grateful and God bless.”

Will Ospreay is next set for action this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite. He will team with Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis against Orange Cassidy and Roppongi Vice. At AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door, Ospreay will defend his title against AEW star Orange Cassidy.