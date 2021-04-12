Disney Channel’s Ultra Violet & Blue Demon Debuts In September

wrestling / News

April 12, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
PWInsider reports that Disney will debut its new series Ultra Violet & Blue Demon this September on the Disney Channel and other related outlets. The series will feature Blue Demon Jr. and began development in February 2020. It received a full series order back in January.

Here’s a synopsis: The series features a magical luchador mask that selects 13-year-old Violet (Scarlett Estevez) to become Ultra, the superhero successor to her uncle, wrestling star Blue Demon Jr., who is also a real life superhero in disguise. Ultra begins her own secret superhero training under her uncle, all while having to navigate the ups and downs of school.

