D’Lo Brown Recalls Working With Ron Simmons, Says That Made His Whole Career

D’Lo Brown learned a lot from working with Ron Simmons in WWE, and he recently credited that experience with making his entire career. Brown was part of the Nation of Domination with Simmons, and he recently talked about his memories from that time with MuscleManMalcolm.

“My biggest memory is the fact that I got to stand in the ring next to the guy who inspired me to be in wrestling, and he [went] from my inspiration to be my mentor,” Brown said (per Fightful). “So, my whole career comes to the fact that I got to stand next to Ron Simmons and be under his learning tree. For me, that made my whole career, and I’m thankful for those moments.”