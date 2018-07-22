Dolph Ziggler Says He Was Almost Paired With Kurt Angle Before the Spirit Squad Gimmick

Dolph Ziggler appeared on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast about the start of his run on the WWE roster and more. Highlights are below via Wrestling Inc:

On almost ending up with a different gimmick for his WWE debut: “A little before I got called up to do the Spirit Squad I was told by the in-between when you’re hearing you’re gonna get called up to WWE, the main roster. They were like, ‘Hey, they really like that you have an amateur wrestling background’ and I had my crew cut, my military haircut. They go, ‘It’s great that you have no tattoos, we’re kinda looking at you as Kurt Angle’s protegee or something.’ If Kurt Angle hadn’t won that gold medal and came to WWE I might not have even got a chance. But because he was so good and he did so well when he got here they’re like, ‘maybe we can give some smaller guys a try and because of him I got a chance to work here. And they go, hey maybe we consider you as his protege and I go, ‘What? This is the craziest thing ever!’ Cut to four weeks later and I’m a cheerleader with four other guys, but still the thought was there that maybe that was gonna happen.”

On the Spirit Squad’s run in WWE: “It just became a rotating cast of legends. It was like Dusty Rhodes, Roddy Piper, Ric Flair and it never ended and it was like, ‘Woah.’ We were learning stuff that other people didn’t get a chance to learn like on a regular basis we were very spoiled. We were kinda seen as jokes but also we were fighting DX in the main event of a pay-per-view in a cage or something…When we finished the Caddy I go, ‘Aw I’m fired, okay… oh I get a second chance I’m gonna try to do everything I can if this is it.’ Even being a cheerleader bummed me out, but I go, ‘If this is it, I’m gonna give them every opportunity to go we need this guy on the roster.'”

On the end of the gimmick: “So we did the year, I tried to learn everything I could. I was still okay but at a year-and-a-half in, two years…you can be okay but not great you know. Then that came to an end and they go, ‘Don’t worry, we have plans for you guys. One of you guys doesn’t really know what you’re doing yet we’ll worry about him later but we have some plans’ and next week we were not at TV. Then travel is canceled and I go, ‘Okay, if I get fired now I did everything I could, we did a year run where I listened to everybody I tried to have psychology, tired to learn everything. I go, ‘but if I get a chance to get called back I wanna be the best wrestler they have that there’s no reason for me to ever get taken off the roster again or fired or anything. So I went from the three practices a day I was doing to five practices a day and going to OVW shows and going there early and having a practice match in the ring before the show started. I just wanted to have every — if they give me a chance I don’t want them to have a reason to send me back. That’s what drove me to be better than I should be. It was half the time we were a joke but half the time we were in main events of pay-per-views and with five of us we could make up for it.”

On why the faction broke up: “For months they go, ‘Any day this could be over.’ And then when they said that, we’d go win the Tag Titles and go do something else so you never know. It was to get another team some heat in a third-tier for a story on the main event of the show and then that was the end of us. I said, ‘that didn’t really help us, but you know we had a year run.'”