WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Complains About WWE Cameras Missing Edge’s Spear, Molly Holly Comments On Return,

– In a couple of posts on Twitter, Dolph Ziggler complained that WWE cameras missed Edge’s first spear in nine years at the Royal Rumble, which was on Ziggler. The feed cut to a crowd shot in that moment.

He wrote: “Who cuts away from an official in-ring return, while two opponents are running towards each other? people make mistakes, we all do & I have made tons. That being said; a very special moment was inexplicably missed. anyone got cell phone footage?”

– After entering the women’s Royal Rumble at #3 last night, Molly Holly commented on being back for one night only.

She said: “It was awesome. I mean, the fans remembered me. But I was not expecting the skill level of the NXT girls. I mean, they were killer out there. Everyone was amazing. It pushed me way beyond what I was expecting. Oh, the level of athleticism, of their gear, of their personalities, everything is just way above anything that I ever did. I’m really proud of the girls and the direction the women’s division is going.”