– During a recent appearance on Sam Roberts’ Not Sam Wrestling show, WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler recalled his WrestleMania 36 match against Otis, which took place in the WWE Performance Center due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Dolph Ziggler on his WrestleMania 36 match against Otis: “I hate, I f*king hate that I had one singles match in 18 f*king years and it was on a soundproof stage with no f*king fans. Here’s why I hate it. I don’t hate it because I only got one ever and there was nobody there. That’s f*king hilarious. That’s a great rib. Well done, Junior and everybody else. I am heartbroken that this beautiful story of this kick-ass lady and this bad-ass guy that you’re rooting for, and this a**hole, 80’s bad guy with his collar popped — My whole life is finally on TV. I’m the 80’s bad guy. I’m Blane and I’m going to race you down the mountain because my dad owns this place. I finally get it, and we invest so much time in it, and we don’t have the matches or the stuff that a lot of you guys see as important, but the behind-the scenes stuff, where Sonya and I have this weird chemistry right off the bat to where we seem like these a**hole Bond villains.”

On how proud he was of the storyline: “I’m like, ‘This is the most beautiful story I have ever been a part of in this company and I’m so proud of it. And I go, ‘All I wanted is that moment where I get punched in the balls and Otis picks up Mandy and they kiss.’ And I go, ‘I am heartbroken that this is not in front of 80,000 people.’ It broke my heart because it was the payoff of a long story and sometimes we cut those short, and sometimes we do those wrong. When we do them great that’s awesome, and I’m usually not a part of it. I finally was, and I hate that you guys weren’t there.”

Otis defeated Ziggler in their WrestleMania 36: Night 2 bout.