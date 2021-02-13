Dolph Ziggler on His Team With Robert Roode Finally Getting a Name & Theme Song

– Dayton 24/7 Now.com recently interviewed WWE SmackDown tag team champion Dolph Ziggler, who discussed his tag team with Robert Roode and more. Below are some highlights.

Dolph Ziggler on his team with Roode getting a name and theme, The Dirty Dawgs: “I don’t hate that it took so long to become a thing. The two of us together making a team just made sense and it’s really fun. We’ve both seen it all and done it all, and it’s time to start dominating.”

Ziggler on the ThunderDome: “This ThunderDome thing has changed the way we do business with no fans for now. Of course, we’re dying to get fans! If we had 50 fans out there, I think I would be so ecstatic, it would blow my mind.”