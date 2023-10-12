wrestling / News
Dolph Ziggler, Ryan Nemeth Announce Comedy Variety Show
Dolph Ziggler & Ryan Nemeth have announced a comedy show for next month. The wrestling brothers announced on Wednesday that they are hosting HUNKAMANIA, a comedy variety hour show on November 24th in Chicago.
The Eventbrite page for the event lists the event as follows:
The Nemeth Bros are pro wrestling superstars Ryan Nemeth (AEW) and Nic Nemeth (AKA Dolph Ziggler from WWE).
Hunkamania is a comedy variety show featuring stand-up, funny stories from the road, special guests from the world of pro wrestling, and once-in-lifetime audience interaction!
Special accommodations can be made for larger parties. Please email [email protected] with information about your party size and any specific requirements.
REFUND POLICY: Please note that refunds are only available by request up to 24 hours before the event start date. Requests for refunds after that will be declined but a credit note will be issued for future shows (via email.) Thanks!
