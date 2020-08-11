wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Wants to Face Kurt Angle in Raw Underground, Mickie James Hype Promo, Rock Promotes Titan Games
August 10, 2020 | Posted by
– Dolph Ziggler would love to face off with Kurt Angle in a Raw Underground battle. Zigger shared a picture of his World Cup match with Angle in 2018 at WWE Crown Jewel, calling for a fight with the WWE Hall of Famer:
1 of the best to ever do it! I think we deserve a rematch one of these days, Kurt. #rawunderground pic.twitter.com/gchxSShVtG
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) August 10, 2020
– WWE posted a promo hyping Mickie James as she makes her Raw return tonight:
– The Rock posted to Instagram to promote tonight’s season finale of The Titan Games, which airs on NBC:
More Trending Stories
- Hulk Hogan, Michael Hayes, ROH And More Pay Tribute To Kamala
- Arn Anderson on the Legacy of Vince McMahon, How Saying ‘Wrestlers’ or ‘Wrestling’ Would Get You Fired in WWE
- Chris Jericho Thought Bob Barker Would Be Buried By Crowd On Raw, Says Barker Nearly Made Him Lose Character
- WWE’s Planned RETRIBUTION Members Reportedly Were Not Under the Masks on Smackdown