wrestling / News

WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Wants to Face Kurt Angle in Raw Underground, Mickie James Hype Promo, Rock Promotes Titan Games

August 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dolph Ziggler SummerSlam Mic

– Dolph Ziggler would love to face off with Kurt Angle in a Raw Underground battle. Zigger shared a picture of his World Cup match with Angle in 2018 at WWE Crown Jewel, calling for a fight with the WWE Hall of Famer:

– WWE posted a promo hyping Mickie James as she makes her Raw return tonight:

– The Rock posted to Instagram to promote tonight’s season finale of The Titan Games, which airs on NBC:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dolph Ziggler, Mickie James, The Titan Games, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading