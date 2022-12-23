Dolph Ziggler Contrasts Working In A Tag Team Vs. Singles

In a recent appearance with Andy’s Hall Access, Dolph Ziggler answered an inquiry regarding his preferences between working singles bouts rather than tag team matches (via Fightful). He cited his work with Drew McIntyre and Robert Roode in his explanation of the varying dynamics between the two formats. You can read a highlight from Ziggler and listen to the full episode below.

On the benefits of working with a team member rather than carrying one side of a fight solo: “It depends. I got in such a mode of just thinking about me and my opponent, and that was it, or maybe an aspect on the outside like Vickie Guerrero. I was so locked in of going, ‘If I want to be the best, be a star, standout, I have to do my own thing.’ I got to the point where so many years went by, and I got paired up with Drew McIntyre and went, ‘Oh God, I’m paired up with this jacked dude, I’m going to be eating all these kicks, and I’m not getting anywhere.’ It turned out to be one of the coolest things ever and it helped him, helped me. We got to do some really fun stuff, some great work. Then, more recently, I got to tag with Robert Roode, who was basically, I was told by Tommy Dreamer, ‘He’s basically you from this other company to where you can put the show on his back, he can steal the show, he can fight for the World Title, he can open the show, he can do everything there is, he can talk, and he’s a real pro.’ Even then I was like, ‘Ah, I’m in a tag team, what am I going to do?’ It ended up being one of the coolest things ever, and we’re buddies for it now because we both want what’s best for the show and we can make it happen no matter who the opponents are. It’s nice to have that break and have that difference where you can make stuff happen even if you didn’t plan on it being what you wanted to do.”