Dominic Garrini Comments on His Hopes for His Match with KENTA

KENTA and Dominic Garrini are slated to face off at AIW Hell on Earth tomorrow, and Garrini took some time to share his thoughts on the match in a recent Fightful interview. The wrestler explained how the bout came together initially and what he hopes to see from KENTA in the ring. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview with Garrini below.

On the original conception of the fight: “We [Kevin Ku & Garrini] got hit up to do the GCW WrestleCade show and I told Brett [Brett Lauderdale], ‘I have a big one, I can’t really do that one.’ John [John Thorne] will usually consult me before he books a name or anybody. He said, ‘I hit Rocky [Rocky Romero] up, he offered KENTA.’ ‘Oh, really?’ I don’t think KENTA has ever been in this area, nor would he ever come back, so you should take it. Then it was ‘Who should get him?’ We had ideas and some people were like, ‘Do Tom Lawlor vs. KENTA.’ John’s theory is Tom Lawlor vs. KENTA could happen at any New Japan Wrestling show. I honestly thought it had happened on a New Japan STRONG show. It hasn’t. The idea was to do a match where you can’t get anywhere else. Over the last four years, a lot of my style has become the ‘kick the shit out of you’ style, and KENTA really originated that as a junior heavyweight. I watched a lot of KENTA coming up and the idea of getting to wrestle that guy is an amazing idea.”

On his hopes for the match’s results: “My hope is to bring it out of him, bring those matches out of him. I want him to come here and literally hit me as hard as he can, and I want to have that feeling. I’m hoping that fans give us the streamer treatment. I’m very excited for it and excited for everybody about it. There are not a lot of guys left for me in terms of the dream match list. KENTA is one I thought I’d never get to check off.”