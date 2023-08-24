Dominic Garrini Says He & Kevin Ku Pushed To Institute IWTV Tag Team Titles

Dominic Garrini is part of Violence is Forever with Kevin Ku, and he says the two of them pushed for IWTV to institute tag team titles for two years. IWTV created the titles in December of 2022 and Violence is Forever won the titles in tournament finals at Beyond Heavy Lies The Crown. Garrini spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight and talked about pushing the promotion for the titles to come into being.

“Kevin and I have been two of the most tried and true IWTV guys for the last couple of years,” Garrini said. “We were very much the drum beaters to get the IWTV Tag Titles. We would always talk to Gerry [Gerard Durling], ‘You need the tag titles, you need tag titles.’ After two years of badgering, a whole pandemic, we were finally able to wear him down into the tournament that took place most of last year when we won the initial titles.”

He continued, “Now, tag team wrestling on that service is in a very good spot with Wrestling Open and a lot of Northeast guys. We’ve been four-time IWTV tag team champions. It’s one of those things where, we wanted to go somewhere we haven’t been. When you look at our GCW appearances, they’ve been with BLP co-promoted shows, Basement East shows, but we really haven’t done much more than that with them.”

Miracle Generation are the current champions, having won the titles in February from Garrini and Ku.