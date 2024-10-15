Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku Set To Compete At Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII

Dominic Garrini and Kevin Ku are officially announced for Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII. Barnett announced on Monday that the two will be in action at the show, which takes place on November 24th in Jersey City, New Jersey.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs on Triller TV, is:

* Josh Barnett vs. MVP

* Josh Alexander vs. TBA

* Mike Bailey vs. TBA

* Masha Slamovich vs. TBA

* Matt Makowski vs. TBA

* Kevin Ku vs. TBA

* Dominic Garrini vs. TBA