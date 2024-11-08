wrestling / News
Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku Set For Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII
November 7, 2024 | Posted by
Dominic Garrini will battle Kevin Ku at Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport XII. GCW announced the match between the two Violence is Forever tag team partners for the show, which takes place on November 24th in Jersey City, New Jersey.
The updated lineup for the show is:
* MVP vs. Josh Barnett
* Dominic Garrini vs. Kevin Ku
* Masha Slamovich vs. Lei Ying Lee
