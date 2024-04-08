Dominik Mysterio Says He’s Not Joining Legado del Fantasma, Claims He Should Have Won At Wrestlemania

In an interview with The Ringer (via Fightful), Dominik Mysterio said he is still a member of the Judgment Day even after helping Legado del Fantasma against Rey Mysterio in recent weeks. He also complained about the finish of his match at Wrestlemania. Rey and Andrade defeated Dom and Santos Escobar when football stars Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson interfered. Here are highlights:

On if he’s joining Legado del Fantasma: “Not at all, let me cut you off right there. You may have seen me beating up the LWO and walking out with Legado Del Fantasma, but at the end of the day, I’m Judgment Day. My family is Judgment Day. We run the WWE if you can’t tell by seeing us on SmackDown, Raw, and hell, even when we have to go down to NXT and straighten those young kids out.”

On Wrestlemania: “But, as far as I see it — with the past two WrestleManias, it just seems that my dad constantly needs help from people to try and beat me. Last night, it was, I just saw two beer belly fat boys that came in the ring and decided to put their hands on me, which should have been a DQ, but whatever. It is what it is.”