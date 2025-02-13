Dominik Mysterio Won’t Say Rhea Ripley’s Name Anymore, Compares Her To Voldemort

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestlebinge (via Wrestling Inc), Dominik Mysterio commented on his attempt to hug Rhea Ripley last month and said he doesn’t even want to say her naem anymore. He previously claimed he was going to try to steal the belt by tricking her with the hug.

He said: “I’m not even going to say her name, because she’s like Voldemort, but I can say his name, ’cause we’re cool. But, to me, like I said, I’ve said this before. It was a plan Liv and I had that for whatever reason, something went south, which it did, I would go in for a hug, try and steal the title and convince her I was back on her side. Just to steal the title. Just to steal the title and take it back to Liv and we would figure out once we had the title.“