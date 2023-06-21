– During an appearance on Talk Is Jericho this week, The Invisible Hand Don Callis discussed the importance of Kenny Omega wrestling Chris Jericho back at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 12 in 2018. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Callis on the importance of Jericho’s match with Omega: “I think what is true, Chris, is — I think that might be the most important wrestling match of the 21st century, because of what it did. It broke down a lot of barriers. It did create this incredible juggernaut that is All Elite Wrestling.”

Callis on how he helped Omega in New Japan: “I’m not gonna sit here and say that I’m responsible for Kenny Omega being a great video gamer. I’m not. I’m not here to tell you that I’m responsible for Kenny Omega being kind to animals. I’m not, even though I support that. Here [are] the things I’m responsible for: [the] bottom line is he asked me to come to New Japan and help him to strategize. Even though I was an announcer, I helped him with strategy for the Okada match. He only wins the IWGP title when I’m with him in New Japan, because Kenny needs someone like me to make the difficult decisions.”

On how he helped Kenny Omega: “I’m glad we’re here with [Chris Jericho] because when I sit there and say I leveraged a 30-year friendship with you, Chris Jericho, maybe the greatest of all time, in order to help Kenny, people go, ‘Ah, yeah, bulls***,’ you know that’s true.”