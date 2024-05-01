Don Callis Previews Kenny Omega’s Return on AEW Dynamite: ‘I Have No Idea What He’s Gonna Say’

Kenny Omega is set to return to AEW on tonight’s Dynamite after being away from the company since last December. He has been battling diverticulitis. In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Fightful), Don Calls previewed Omega’s return and noted that he doesn’t know what the former AEW World champion plans to say.

He said: “Well, here’s the thing with Kenny Omega. You never know what’s gonna come about of his mouth. When I managed Kenny Omega, I used to say, Kenny is like managing Michael Jackson, probably back in the day. Kenny, I would compare him to Michael Jackson because they’re both geniuses. They’re both creative geniuses. They both did things that no one else had ever done in the entertainment, or in Kenny’s case, in the sports field. But like with Michael Jackson, some days, he’d write ‘Billie Jean,’ other days, Bubbles the Chimp crapped on the floor, and someone had to clean it up. That was my life with Kenny Omega for a very long time. So I have no idea what he’s gonna say. I hope he’s gonna apologize publicly to me. I hope he’s gonna acknowledge that all the success he had in the wrestling business is because of me. The nice thing is, his parents get to attend the show. They’ve got a van for them. They’re going to pick them up at the home and bring them down to the show. I think that’s great.“