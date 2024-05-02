– During a recent interview with the Battleground Podcast, AEW’s Don Callis discussed how he’s shifted to recruitment mode for the Don Callis Family. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On being in recruitment mode: “I’m in recruitment mode. I’ve got my eye firmly set on Swerve Strickland because Swerve is a class A talent with a class C management, and I’m talking about Prince Nana, who I like, he’s a good guy. But Prince Nana is not equipped to manage the world champion. I am, and I’ve proven it. I’ve managed multiple world champions in my career. Everything I touch turns to gold. Everything Nana touches turns to nothing.”

Don Callis on advancing the Don Callis Family: “I am all about advancing the Don Callis Family. We are all about higher-level consciousness, where if we wrestle each other, it’s about making ourselves better. It’s not about putting one guy down. So I think I’m very, very focused on that. I think, you look at Kyle Fletcher, six-five, 240, kid’s only 24 years old. As we used to say in the business, he’s a puppy with big paws.”

On wrestlers he’s looking to recruit: “So you can imagine what Kyle Fletcher is gonna look like a year from now, after listening to my tutelage. You can imagine what Powerhouse Hobbs is gonna do when he comes back. [Konosuke] Takeshita, who’s probably the best pure athlete in All Elite Wrestling, former Olympic-level decathlete, these are the types of athletes that I recruit. Now, I’m looking at Swerve Strickland, I’m looking at Orange Cassidy, Claudio, and a kid named Zak Knight, who I think is an up-and-comer as well.”