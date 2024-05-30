Donald Trump Convicted On 34 Counts Of Falsifying Business Records In Hush Money Case

WWE Hall of Famer (and also former President) Donald Trump has been found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records in his hush money criminal trial. CNN reports that a Manhattan jury found the 45th President guilty on all counts in the closely-watched trial on Thursday.

The case, one of several trials Trump is currently dealing with, saw the presumptive Republican nominee and WrestleMania 23 celebrity accused of falsifying records to cover up hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels. The payments totaling $130,000 were made to his then-personal lawyer Michael Cohen to reimburse him for the payments to Daniels. The felony convictions were related specifically to 34 invoices, voucher entries and check stubs, with the jury finding him guilty on each count.

Trump has denied having sex with Daniels and pleaded not guilty to all charges. He is the first former president to be convicted of a felony — though certainly not the first WWE Hall of Famer.

Sentencing in the case will take place on July 11th. Trump is expected to appeal.