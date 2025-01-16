Donovan Dijak vs. Tom Lawlor Added to MLW Superfight 6

Major League Wrestling has announced a match between Donovan Dijak and Tom Lawlor for MLW Superfight 6 on February 8.

MLW SuperFight 6: Donovan Dijak Faces “Filthy” Tom Lawlor in Grudge Match in Atlanta, Feb 8

ATLANTA, GA – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced a Grudge Match: Donovan Dijak (managed by Saint Laurent) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor at MLW SuperFight 6 on Saturday, February 8 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA and presented live on YouTube.

The heat between these two fighters has reached a boiling point, promising fans one of the most personal and explosive grudge matches in MLW.

A Rivalry Born in Betrayal

The bad blood started at MLW PIT-FIGHTERS in September when Saint Laurent shocked the world by publicly disrespecting and firing Tom Lawlor following the main event. Adding insult to injury, Saint Laurent immediately unveiled his newest client, the imposing Donovan Dijak, who unleashed a brutal assault on Lawlor, leaving Lawlor sidelined on the injured list.

Since then, the bitter feud has escalated across MLW events from Chicago to New York, with multiple confrontations between Lawlor and Dijak that required security to intervene. This past weekend, their hostility erupted yet again, further fueling the fire ahead of their first-ever clash in an MLW ring.

A SuperFight for the Ages

This match pits two of MLW’s top ranked fighters on a collision course that can only be described as a true super fight:

Donovan Dijak: Undefeated in MLW, the towering “Disruptor” has claimed high-profile victories over top-tier opponents, including KENTA, Timothy Thatcher, and Kevin Knight. Under the cunning guidance of the husky huckster Saint Laurent, Dijak has become one of the most dominant forces in the sport.

“Filthy” Tom Lawlor: A former MLW World Heavyweight Champion, 2020 Opera Cup Winner, and member of the popular Filthy Bros fight team alongside Matt Riddle, Lawlor’s resume speaks for itself. Known for his grit, resilience, and MMA mastery, Lawlor is determined to exact revenge on Dijak and reclaim his place at the top of the sport.

This is more than just a fight; it’s a deeply personal battle fueled by betrayal, revenge, and a thirst for supremacy. Will Donovan Dijak’s undefeated streak continue under Saint Laurent’s watchful eye? Or will Tom Lawlor’s unyielding determination and championship pedigree pave the way to victory in front of a raucous Atlanta crowd?

MLW TV trucks will be rolling up for a live broadcast streaming broadcasting worldwide!

SuperFight 6 live on YouTube card (10pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat

Matt Riddle (c) vs. Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Kane

Grudge Match!

Donovan Dijak (managed by Saint Laurent) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor