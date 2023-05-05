wrestling / News
Double Jeopardy Match & More Added To Next Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has added a ROH Double Jeopardy match and more to next week’s episode of Dynamite. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs live Wednesday night on TBS:
* Cage Match: Kenny Omega vs. Jon Moxley
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. Daniel Garcia
* No Holds Barred Match: Anna Jay vs. Julia Hart
* Double Jeopardy Match: Claudio Castagnoli vs. Rey Fenix
Winner Earns Shot At The Others Championship
* AEW Trios Championship Match: House of Black vs. Bandido & Best Friends
* We’ll hear from Christian Cage
* We’ll hear from FTR