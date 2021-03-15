wrestling / News
Doug Williams Coming Out Of Retirement, Now Taking Bookings
Doug Williams has announced on social media that he is coming out of retirement and is now taking wrestling bookings again. He previously retired back in 2018. He was set to return last year for the ROH Pure tournament and the Past vs. Present event, but the COVID-19 pandemic put a stop to that.
He wrote: “The events of the past year has made me reassess my decision to retire as it made me understand that you should use your life to fullest doing what you enjoy. As such I am open to bookings again, email is in my bio…”
— Doug Williams (@DougWilliamsUK) March 15, 2021
