Doug Williams Announces Shoulder Injury, Cancels September Bookings
Doug Williams will be out of action for the next month due to a shoulder injury. The NWA star took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he is cancelling his September bookings due to the injury, writing:
“Due to a shoulder injury I have cancelled all my September bookings. Apologies to those affected. Not something I would have done in the past, but nowadays my health comes first.”
Williams last competed at NWA 74, where he faced Rhett Titus in a submission match on night two. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Williams for a quick and full recovery.
