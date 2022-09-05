Doug Williams Announces Shoulder Injury, Cancels September Bookings

Doug Williams will be out of action for the next month due to a shoulder injury. The NWA star took to Twitter on Monday to announce that he is cancelling his September bookings due to the injury, writing:

“Due to a shoulder injury I have cancelled all my September bookings. Apologies to those affected. Not something I would have done in the past, but nowadays my health comes first.”

Williams last competed at NWA 74, where he faced Rhett Titus in a submission match on night two. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Williams for a quick and full recovery.