DPW Fire Results From First Two Episodes: Rosemary Competes & More

The first two episodes of DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling’s new show Fire aired featuring appearances from Rosemary, Calvin Tankman, and more, and the results are online. You can see the results from the shows, which were taped on December 11 in Jacksonville, North Carolina below (per Fightful):

Episode One

* Lucky Ali def. Kidd Bandit

* DPW Worlds Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Bojack def. Josh Fuller

* DPW Worlds Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Andrew Everett def. Rosemary

Episode Two

* KZT def. Angelica Risk

* The Reality (Chance Rizer & Patrick Scott) (w/ Chris Danger) def. Delinquents (Josh Fuller & Mikey Banker)

* DPW Worlds Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Calvin Tankman def. Donnie Ray