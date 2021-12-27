wrestling / News
DPW Fire Results From First Two Episodes: Rosemary Competes & More
The first two episodes of DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling’s new show Fire aired featuring appearances from Rosemary, Calvin Tankman, and more, and the results are online. You can see the results from the shows, which were taped on December 11 in Jacksonville, North Carolina below (per Fightful):
* Lucky Ali def. Kidd Bandit
* DPW Worlds Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Bojack def. Josh Fuller
* DPW Worlds Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Andrew Everett def. Rosemary
This man did a middle rope shooting star press. @_AndrewEverett @deadlockpro #DPWFire pic.twitter.com/vd6I4ooFU1
— Eric Reese (@EricReesePSN) December 18, 2021
🌬️💥😵[ @kiddbanditpro ]
[📺: #DPWFire @deadlockpro ] pic.twitter.com/WW7S4M7Q2f
— CHANNEL 88 (@hellmatic85) December 17, 2021
Wow the #DemonAssassin @WeAreRosemary turned him inside out with that spear @deadlockpro #DPWFire pic.twitter.com/lMXcT62BE0
— Kenny Shipp (@KennySh12749956) December 17, 2021
* KZT def. Angelica Risk
* The Reality (Chance Rizer & Patrick Scott) (w/ Chris Danger) def. Delinquents (Josh Fuller & Mikey Banker)
* DPW Worlds Title Eliminator Tournament Match: Calvin Tankman def. Donnie Ray
NIGHT NIGHT. #DPWFire @CalvinTankman
WATCH: https://t.co/lwB8eo3U2X pic.twitter.com/qD7UCgWRiD
— TIGER DRIVER (@TigerDriver9X) December 23, 2021
There's your receipt #DPWFire https://t.co/jemwDhREDk pic.twitter.com/4VHzc08Mgz
— TIGER DRIVER (@TigerDriver9X) December 23, 2021
Chris Danger (@thechrisdenker) is in DPW and yes he comes out to "Gold Medalist" #DPWFire
WATCH: https://t.co/lwB8enMiEn pic.twitter.com/6kFBiFwRB1
— TIGER DRIVER (@TigerDriver9X) December 23, 2021
