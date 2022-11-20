wrestling / News
DPW World’s Strongest Results 11.19.22: Emi Sakura Earns Title Shot
– Deadlock Pro-Wrestling (DPW) was back for last night’s DPW World’s Strongest Show. The card was previously taped a week earlier on November 12 and aired on DPWonDemand last night. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:
* SB KENTo beat LaBron Kozone.
* Sumie Sakai beat Hyan.
* Adam Priest beat Jackson Drake.
* The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) beat Donnie Ray & Mason Myles.
* Jay Malachi beat BK Westbrook.
* DPW Women’s Worlds Championship: Raychell Rose (c) beat KZT to retain the title.
* Andrew Everett & Miyuki Takase beat Baliyan Akki & Mei Suruga.
* DPW Women’s Worlds Championship #1 Contendership: Emi Sakura beat Jungle Kyona to earn the title shot.
* DPW Worlds Championship Match: Lucky Ali beat Bojack (c) and Kidd Bandit to capture the title.
BK Westbrook & Jay Malachi have been at each other's throats for the entire year. Now they meet in the ring at DPW World's Strongest! #WATCHDPW
➡️ WATCH NOW on DPW On Demand! pic.twitter.com/NXwqrvaeZQ
— DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling (@deadlockpro) November 19, 2022
Jungle Kyona & Emi Sakura are both undefeated since arriving in DPW. The title of #1 contender will be determined right now! #WATCHDPW
➡️ WATCH NOW on DPW On Demand! pic.twitter.com/Wnr8UTo6dA
— DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling (@deadlockpro) November 19, 2022
Raychell Rose not wasting any time making sure Emi Sakura & everyone in attendance understands there is only one queen in DPW! #WatchDPW
➡️ WATCH NOW on DPW On Demand! pic.twitter.com/CzFWwXN064
— DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling (@deadlockpro) November 19, 2022
