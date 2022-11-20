wrestling / News

DPW World’s Strongest Results 11.19.22: Emi Sakura Earns Title Shot

November 20, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
DPW World's Strongest show Image Credit: DPW

– Deadlock Pro-Wrestling (DPW) was back for last night’s DPW World’s Strongest Show. The card was previously taped a week earlier on November 12 and aired on DPWonDemand last night. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* SB KENTo beat LaBron Kozone.
* Sumie Sakai beat Hyan.
* Adam Priest beat Jackson Drake.
* The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) beat Donnie Ray & Mason Myles.
* Jay Malachi beat BK Westbrook.
* DPW Women’s Worlds Championship: Raychell Rose (c) beat KZT to retain the title.
* Andrew Everett & Miyuki Takase beat Baliyan Akki & Mei Suruga.
* DPW Women’s Worlds Championship #1 Contendership: Emi Sakura beat Jungle Kyona to earn the title shot.
* DPW Worlds Championship Match: Lucky Ali beat Bojack (c) and Kidd Bandit to capture the title.

