DPW World’s Strongest Results 11.19.22: Emi Sakura Earns Title Shot

– Deadlock Pro-Wrestling (DPW) was back for last night’s DPW World’s Strongest Show. The card was previously taped a week earlier on November 12 and aired on DPWonDemand last night. Below are some results, per Cagematch.net:

* SB KENTo beat LaBron Kozone.

* Sumie Sakai beat Hyan.

* Adam Priest beat Jackson Drake.

* The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) beat Donnie Ray & Mason Myles.

* Jay Malachi beat BK Westbrook.

* DPW Women’s Worlds Championship: Raychell Rose (c) beat KZT to retain the title.

* Andrew Everett & Miyuki Takase beat Baliyan Akki & Mei Suruga.

* DPW Women’s Worlds Championship #1 Contendership: Emi Sakura beat Jungle Kyona to earn the title shot.

* DPW Worlds Championship Match: Lucky Ali beat Bojack (c) and Kidd Bandit to capture the title.

BK Westbrook & Jay Malachi have been at each other's throats for the entire year. Now they meet in the ring at DPW World's Strongest! #WATCHDPW ➡️ WATCH NOW on DPW On Demand! pic.twitter.com/NXwqrvaeZQ — DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling (@deadlockpro) November 19, 2022

Jungle Kyona & Emi Sakura are both undefeated since arriving in DPW. The title of #1 contender will be determined right now! #WATCHDPW ➡️ WATCH NOW on DPW On Demand! pic.twitter.com/Wnr8UTo6dA — DEADLOCK Pro Wrestling (@deadlockpro) November 19, 2022