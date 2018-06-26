Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Dr. Shelby Offers To Help Bayley, North American Cover For NJPW World, The Revival Lists Teams They’ve Beaten

June 26, 2018 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dr. Shelby WWE

– After last night’s angle on RAW involving Bayley and Sasha Banks, Kurt Angle ordered her to go to counseling or get fired. Dr. Shelby, who ‘helped’ Daniel Bryan and Kane, wrote the following on Twitter:

– Spike Chunsoft has revealed the North American cover for Fire Pro Wrestling World, which features Kenny Omega, Kazushika Okada, Hiromu Takahashi and Tetsuya Naito.

– In a post on Twitter, The Revival’s Dash Wilder revealed all of the teams that they have defeated.

