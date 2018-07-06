WWE News: Dr. Shelby Returning For RAW, Dolph Ziggler Hosting Comedy Show Next Month, WWE Network Pick of the Week

– The WWE.com preview for RAW reveals that Dr. Shelby will return once again to mediate the issues between Sasha Banks and Bayley.

It reads: “Unknowingly, Sasha Banks and Bayley were forced to attend “friendship counseling” together this past Monday night with the returning Dr. Shelby, who invited the former besties into “The Friend Zone” for some “Honesty Theater.” To the doctor’s surprise, The Boss and The Huggable One might be even more combustible than the duo he originally brought together several years ago, Team Hell No (the reunited Daniel Bryan & Kane are doing just fine right now over on SmackDown LIVE). Will we see any progress from Bayley and Sasha this week, or are the one-time BFFs even worse off than before?”

– Dolph Ziggler will host a comedy show called DZ & Friends at Caroline’s on Broadway during WWE SummerSlam week in New York City (12 AM ET, August 17). Tickets can be found here and start at $32.75.

Here’s a synopsis: It’ll be no-holds-barred laughter when WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler trades the squared circle for the stand-up stage and clotheslines for punchlines when he stars in DZ AND FRIENDS, to celebrate SummerSlam Weekend in New York City! Joining the reigning Intercontinental Champion on stage will be a hilarious stable of WWE Superstars including Tyler Breeze, Charly Caruso, Zach Ryder, Renee Young and special surprise guests! You don’t want to miss this opportunity to tap out from all the laughs, so get your tickets now!

🚨ITS OFFICIAL🚨 DZ & Friends LIVE @CarolinesonBway MIDNIGHT AUGUST 17! standup, skits, SPECIAL GUESTS & VIP meet & greet! get your tickets here, before they’re gone https://t.co/JIGGsPBZF8 pic.twitter.com/uSGCvXSWsp — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) July 3, 2018

– The latest WWE Network pick of the week comes from Rusev, Aiden English and the IIconics, who recommend the latest episode of Ride Along.