Dragon Gate to Resume Shows With Fans Next Month

Dragon Gate is set to resume shows, with fans in attendance, starting next month. The company has announced, as you can see below, that shows will begin on July 4th in Kyoto and run the 5th (Kyoto), 10th (Aichi), 15th (Tokyo), 18th (Ishikawa), 19th (Hyogo) and 23rd (Fukui).

Dragon Gate previously announced their guidelines for fans being in attendance, with rules and regulations in regard to preventing the spread of COVID-19. You can see the full guidelines at the link.