wrestling / News

Dragon Lee Retains Title on Latest Episode of WWE Speed

March 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Dragon Lee WWE Speed Image Credit: WWE

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now available and it featured Dragon Lee retaining his Speed Championship. Lee defeated Ivar with a crucifix pin to hold onto the title.

Lee is the third Speed champion and has held the title for 119 days.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Speed, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading