wrestling / News
Dragon Lee Retains Title on Latest Episode of WWE Speed
March 19, 2025 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now available and it featured Dragon Lee retaining his Speed Championship. Lee defeated Ivar with a crucifix pin to hold onto the title.
Lee is the third Speed champion and has held the title for 119 days.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@dragonlee95 goes head-to-head against @Ivar_WWE! Will @dragonlee95 retain or will @Ivar_WWE be the new WWE Speed Champion? 🏆 pic.twitter.com/c4Taewq9Bo
— WWE (@WWE) March 19, 2025