Drake, Robbie Amell, Others Among Celebrities at WWE Elimination Chamber

The celebrities were out at WWE Elimination Chamber, and Toronto’s own Drake was seated directly behind the announce table. In the photo above, he can be seen behind Wade Barrett. Meanwhile, other celebrities include Lil Yachty (who was with Drake), NAV, Robbie Amell, Italia Ricci and Dion Dawkins.

