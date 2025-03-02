wrestling / News
Drake, Robbie Amell, Others Among Celebrities at WWE Elimination Chamber
The celebrities were out at WWE Elimination Chamber, and Toronto’s own Drake was seated directly behind the announce table. In the photo above, he can be seen behind Wade Barrett. Meanwhile, other celebrities include Lil Yachty (who was with Drake), NAV, Robbie Amell, Italia Ricci and Dion Dawkins.
Drake at Elimination Chamber pic.twitter.com/kUqywTlGIk
— SantiZap (@MrSantiZap) March 2, 2025
Yachty with Drake behind the announcers’ table at #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/NjJHsU4rD4
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 2, 2025
NAV is in the building tonight for #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/9oQsXcxjNC
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) March 2, 2025
Robbie Amell rocking the Bret Hart hoodie #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/YpA3Yzk1kA
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) March 2, 2025
Dion Dawkins at #WWEChamber
YOU SHNOWWWWWW IT 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/nGDne5bEiN
— BillsMuse (@BillsMusee) March 2, 2025
