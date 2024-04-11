Drew Gulak Was Pulled From WrestleMania Weekend Appearances After Ronda Rousey Accusation

Drew Gulak was reportedly pulled from several appearances around WrestleMania weekend after Ronda Rousey levied an accusation of inappropriate behavior against him. As previously reported, Rousey said during an interview that once grabbed the string of her sweatpants while he was walking by her backstage, making her wary of the culture backstage in WWE at the time. Gulak issued a statement the next day saying that he went to shake hands with those present and when he went to shake Rousey’s, he accidentally touched the drawstring and apologized for it.

Gulak’s status was called into question when he did not appear with No Quarter Catch Club on this week’s NXT and his name didn’t appear on the stable’s TitanTron. Fightful Select reports that Gulak was pulled from several appearances, and was removed from his seat at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony after a producer noticed he was there and sitting in close proximity to someone who is close with Rousey’s inner circle of friends.

The site reports that Gulak was not listed for the show on internal rundowns and was not seen backstage at the NXT taping on Tuesday; it was noted that there was not to be any mentions of him on NXT, and Sean Ross Sapp has learned there are no creative plans for him right now.