Drew McIntyre On Whether He Prefers Being Babyface Or Heel, Who He’d Choose For His WWE Faction

In a recent interview on Turnbuckle Talk, Drew McIntyre discussed whether he prefers being a babyface or heel, who he’d pick for his WWE faction, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Drew McIntyre on whether he prefers being a babyface or heel: “I like both to be honest, but bad guys do have more fun and you can get away with more. Inevitably, the crowd starts cheering the best bad guys. But as a good guy, it’s been cool on to get on this run because basically I’ve just been myself, obviously with the volume turned up. Prior to that when I was a bad guy, I didn’t have the most depth. I was just angry and Scottish and hairy and beating people up all the time. It’s not exactly the most relatable character in the world, and it’s not the real me. But I got to be the real person and tell my real story about all the ups and downs, which is obviously relatable to people about never giving up. And being on the microphone and no longer talking about eating carcasses – people don’t talk like that. I maybe enunciate a little more when I’m on television and tell my silly dad jokes that aren’t necessarily funny most of the time. I just get to be me and people can feel that when you’re being real. That’s been the biggest difference, and that’s what I’ve enjoyed most about being a good guy the past year and a half or two years. I’ve just been myself and the crowd responded positively. Also, if I eventually turn bad again, I won’t just be the big angry man. It’ll be more interesting the next time around.”

On who he’d choose if he was creating a faction: “I’d be scared to pick a group because they’d all turn on me. Who seems like a lovely guy? Damian Priest and I have had a good back and forth the past few weeks and he’s thoroughly impressed me on RAW. Myself, Sheamus, and himself in a triple threat match, I wanted to see what he could do in the ring and he stepped the hell up to myself and Sheamus, who are two of the most physical wrestlers in the history of WWE. He caught the pin on me and I can’t remember the last time someone pinned me with their finish on RAW. I had to shake the man’s hand and let him know that it won’t happen again. He really impressed me. Riddle as well. He’s just so happy go lucky. If he was going to turn on you, he’d foreshadow it. He’s too nice…..I don’t trust Randy [Orton]. If you’re Riddle, everyone knows what’s going to happen. If Riddle turns on Randy, I will eat my hat. I don’t own a hat, I’ll buy one and eat it. Omos could easily be swayed. He’s a big angry man, but he’s got AJ [Styles] by his side. I feel like if I sat him down, had a little chat with him, and put him to the good side, it would be handy to have someone 7-foot-3. So we’ve got Omos, Riddle, and Priest as my gang.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Turnbuckle Talk with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.