Drew McIntyre On Elton John ‘Opening’ For Him At Global Citizens Event, His Musical Tastes

Drew McIntyre has an eclectic set of music tastes, and he recently discussed such as well as Elton John “opening” for him in an interview. McIntyre spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp for an interview and you can check out a few music-related highlights below:

On Elton John going on before him at the event: “I did the Global Citizens event in Paris about climate change. Again, cool things we get to do as part of WWE. Part of this huge event. I like to say Elton John opened for me. He was the opening act, so I said to my wife, ‘Oh, my God. Elton John’s on before me. How am I gonna follow that?’ My wife said, ‘He’s opening for you.’ ‘Damn right, I’m the main event.’”

On seeing Doja Cat perform there: “So we were watching the bands afterwards. We got to see Måneskin, who I got to present the MTV Europe Award for Best Rock Band, which was cool, and I saw Doja Cat for the first time. It was the first time I saw her. I just watched the crowd, I thought it was a guitar player. Like the guy came out with the guitar and I was like, ‘Oh, is that the Doja Cat?’ When she appeared with all the guys. I was watching the crowd the whole time. She had everybody in the palm of her hand. She was working them like crazy. It’s so funny the similarities of wrestling and entertainers in all fields. She’s such an entertainer. Such an incredible performance. Yeah, I’m a fan of her now.”

On who his musical tastes: “But I have my Spotify here. There’s some Oasis, some Johnny Cash, Manson, some Elton John—which, apparently, was my most listened to artist last year—Dumb and Dumber soundtrack, Renee Young—big shout out for Renee and the podcast—AC/DC, Melissa Etheridge, [the pla-play-mose], Slipknot, Roy Orbison, Marshall Mathers, Creed. I’m so diversified. I listened to Avril Lavigne on the way here.”